    RVH Auxiliary 50/50 draw hits record-setting jackpot surpasses $600,000 to support neonatal unit

    A baby is tended to in the neo-natal intensive care unit at Barrie's Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre on Wed., Aug. 7, 2019. (Rob Cooper/CTV News) A baby is tended to in the neo-natal intensive care unit at Barrie's Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre on Wed., Aug. 7, 2019. (Rob Cooper/CTV News)
    The RVH Auxiliary 50/50 is setting another record with a take home jackpot of over $600,000, and it's not over yet.

    The 50/50 draw supports the tiniest patients at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, with funds going towards the much-needed expansion of the neonatal intensive care unit.

    There are currently 12 bassinets in a room, so community support through the 50/50 draws will help to build private rooms for each patient.

    Anyone unable to purchase tickets online can visit the Georgian Mall, where tickets are sold once a month.

    "Usually the Saturday before the draw," noted Pat Ummels, RVH Auxiliary vice president.

    Tickets are available in bundles, including;

    • $100 for 1,250
    • $75 for 750
    • $45 for 250
    • $28 for 50 
    • $10 for three

    The Grand Prize deadline is 11:59 p.m., so get your tickets now.

