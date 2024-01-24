RVH Auxiliary 50/50 draw hits record-setting jackpot surpasses $600,000 to support neonatal unit

The RVH Auxiliary 50/50 is setting another record with a take home jackpot of over $600,000, and it's not over yet.

The 50/50 draw supports the tiniest patients at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, with funds going towards the much-needed expansion of the neonatal intensive care unit.

There are currently 12 bassinets in a room, so community support through the 50/50 draws will help to build private rooms for each patient.

Anyone unable to purchase tickets online can visit the Georgian Mall, where tickets are sold once a month.

"Usually the Saturday before the draw," noted Pat Ummels, RVH Auxiliary vice president.

Tickets are available in bundles, including;

$100 for 1,250

$75 for 750

$45 for 250

$28 for 50

$10 for three

The Grand Prize deadline is 11:59 p.m., so get your tickets now.