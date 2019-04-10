

CTV Barrie





Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre is helping moms and their babies get closer in a safe, more convenient way, with the addition of 20 Halo Bassinests in its Obstetrics Unit.

The new sleepers replace the traditional hospital bassinets and have an adjustable-height swivel design which allows a mom to positon her newborn for safe and easy access for breastfeeding and care.

“These new bassinests are great as they promote bonding,” says Charmaine Smith, manager, RVH Birthing Unit and Obstetrics. “The height on the sleepers is adjustable so moms can literally have it right over their lap while in bed."

Officials say the sleepers are especially beneficial for women who have delivered via caesarean birth as they reduce bending and lifting.

Even when laying down, moms can have the baby right at their level beside their bed," said Smith.

Second-time mom, Amanda Dewar says she is very pleased with the new bassinests.

"I can easily pull it down and toward me which is amazing because I just had another C-section,” she said.

More than 2,000 babies are born at RVH every year.