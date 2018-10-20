More than three hundred people laced up their sneakers and pounded the pavement in Barrie on Saturday afternoon for the inaugural Bridget’s run.

The run is in recognition of pregnancy and infant loss awareness month. Organizers Mat and Theresa Morison organized the event after losing their daughter one day before her due date. mat says the support from the community was nothing short of overwhelming.

“We really struck a chord in the community and we know that we’re not alone,” says Morrison. “There’s’ others out there and we hope that everyone that came out knows that there are other there here for them as well.”

Money raised from the afternoon event will support the neo-natal intensive care unit, the obstetrics bereavement program at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, and Bridget’s Bunnies.