BARRIE, ONT. -- No one was injured when a runaway boat crashed to the shore in Penetang Harbour late last week.

A young boater learned a valuable lesson while out with two others on the water on Friday night.

Police say the 16-year-old operator of the boat hit his own wake in front of the Bob Sullivan Memorial Park, throwing all three young occupants from the vessel.

The boat continued on unoccupied, smashing into a park bench before coming to rest in a gazebo at the shoreline.

Police say the three boys from the runaway boat were scooped up by a family who heard their cries for help from the chilly water.

The OPP Marine officers say the incident could have been tragic had the kids not been wearing life jackets.