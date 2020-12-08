BARRIE, ONT. -- A Parry Sound man may have landed himself on the naughty list after being charged with stealing holiday decor from a bakery east of Huntsville over the weekend.

Erika's Bakery on Highway 60 in Dwight posted to social media on Saturday that someone snatched up a decorative reindeer from the front porch.

Provincial police investigated the incident and arrested a 38-year-old man for theft and failing to comply with his probation.

Three days later, the bakery posted that the reindeer was back, minus his scarf and bells. "Rudolph is home," the post reads, stating that the famous deer would be ready to "stand beside Santa on Saturday to greet the kids."