Royal Canadian Legion kicks off spring convention in Barrie

For the first time in nearly a decade, 30 Royal Canadian legion branches are hosting this year's spring convention in Barrie.

Legion groups from across the province are taking part in the weekend convention, which kicked off on Saturday with meetings, along with a short parade near the cenotaph.

The annual event allows members to catch up and discuss pressing issues, one of which the legion says is getting members to return following the pandemic.

"The largest issue coming out of covid-19 is how to get members back out," said Judi Giovanetti, Local Arrangements Chair for Legion Branch #147. "for so long, they were told to stay home and stay safe, but now we are trying to encourage our members to come back out."

The spring convention will wrap up on Sunday.