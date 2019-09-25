Rowan's Law on concussion safety requires young athletes and coaches to review concussion awareness.

The last Wednesday in September is considered 'Rowan's Law Day' in memory of Rowan Stringer, a high school rugby player from Ottawa. She died in the spring of 2013 after suffering three concussions over six days while playing rugby. Rowan didn't know her brain needed time to heal. Neither did her parents, teachers or coaches.

The law honouring her memory came into effect last year and aims to change the conversation surrounding concussions.

"It's our top priority to keep students healthy and safe and in the schoolyard," said Education Minister Stephen Lecce. "That's why it's so important for students, parents, educators and coaches to learn how to prevent, identify and manage concussions."

A grade 9 gym class at Orillia Secondary School did just that today. Students had their first lesson on the signs and symptoms of concussions.

"I think it's a great start for them as they come to high school, and are exposed to many, many different activities and sports where this could be an issue," Orillia Secondary's Tyler Kudar said.

The highest rates of concussion in the province are among children and teens.

The Ontario government invested $105,000 to improve concussion safety. The funding will support community learning across the province.