Routine traffic stop turns into drug bust in Barrie

A traffic stop turned into a drug bust for Barrie police officers on patrol in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Police say the officers pulled a driver over on Sophia Street East around 1 a.m. for not activating the vehicle's full headlight system.

As the officers approached the vehicle, police say they made observations that prompted them to request the driver and passenger exit it so they could do a search.

Police allege the officers found suspected cocaine, fentanyl and oxycodone while searching the vehicle.

The driver, a 22-year-old man from Scarborough, was immediately taken into custody, while police released his female passenger.

The accused faces a series of drug possession and drug trafficking charges, along with several driving infractions, including having an obstructed plate, driving without proper headlights, failing to have an insurance card, having cannabis readily available, and driving with cannabis in an open package.

The Scarborough man was also charged with failing to comply with an undertaking.