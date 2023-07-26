Routine traffic stop turns into drug bust in Barrie

Police display suspected drugs and cash allegedly seized during a traffic stop in Barrie, Ont., on Wed., July 26, 2023. (Source: Barrie Police Services) Police display suspected drugs and cash allegedly seized during a traffic stop in Barrie, Ont., on Wed., July 26, 2023. (Source: Barrie Police Services)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver