Route 5 in Bradford West Gwillimbury ready to increase ridership

The wheels on the bus will be making more frequent stops in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

The County of Simcoe’s LINX Transit service is expanding its presence in Bradford West Gwillimbury (BWG) by adding stops to Route 5.. Service is scheduled to begin on July 2.

With service beginning July 2, the expansion of Route 5 will add 13 new bus stops along Holland Street in BWG. These stops have been placed to serve residents better, whether they’re heading to work, school, or out for leisure activities.

Route 5 is a major thoroughfare, as it is a gateway to essential connections. Riding along Route 5, riders can reach the Bradford GO station hassle-free, the New Tecumseth Rec Centre and BWG Leisure Centre. Passengers can also transfer between LINX and BWG Transit services.

Route 5 provides access to the heart of Alliston, Beeton, and Bradford town centres, with fares ranging from $2 to $4 per ride.

The buses run hourly, with the first trips starting at 5:20 a.m. and the last departing at 5:20 p.m.

Riders can download the LINX Transit App to track the next bus in real-time. LINX Transit contributes to a more sustainable environment by reducing the number of vehicles on the road.