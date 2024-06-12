Roundabout shut out to traffic in Essa

In a roundabout way, you'll have to detour a main Essa artery for the next two days.

There will be a full closure of the roundabout at the intersection of County Road 56 and County Road 21 in Essa on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

Access will be provided to residents within the construction zone, vehicles entering the Essa Public Works yard, school buses and emergency services.

Detour routes will be set up to direct traffic for the duration of the closure.