Roundabout shut out to traffic in Essa
In a roundabout way, you'll have to detour a main Essa artery for the next two days.
There will be a full closure of the roundabout at the intersection of County Road 56 and County Road 21 in Essa on Wednesday and Thursday this week.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Access will be provided to residents within the construction zone, vehicles entering the Essa Public Works yard, school buses and emergency services.
Detour routes will be set up to direct traffic for the duration of the closure.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Death of Canadian in India confirmed by Global Affairs
A Canadian has died in India, Global Affairs Canada confirmed to CTV News Wednesday.
Recall issued for Zyn Nicotine Pouches, which are not authorized for sale in Canada
The Government of Canada has issued a recall for Zyn Nicotine Pouches, popular products marketed as alternatives to smoking, which it says are not authorized for sale in the country.
Ontario homeowner fighting back against alleged paving scam arrested
A group of Mississauga homeowners hired a construction company with a reputable name, only to find out that it wasn’t the company they thought – setting into motion a series of bizarre events that ended with the arrest of a homeowner.
Why stop watching so much TV? It affects how you age, new study says
Swapping out time in front of the TV for physical activity is associated with significantly better chances of healthy aging, according to a new study.
Why the outcome of one Toronto byelection could be consequential for Trudeau, Poilievre
The stakes are high in a looming June 24 federal byelection in a long-held Liberal riding in Toronto, and if Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's party shows signs of slipping, it could spark a bigger conversation, CTV News' pollster Nik Nanos says.
Wreck of Ernest Shackleton's last ship, Quest, found in the depths off Labrador
A crew led by the Royal Canadian Geographical Society has found the long-sought wreck of the Quest, the final expedition ship that belonged to famed Irish explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton.
SpaceX retrieves space junk from farms near Ituna, Sask.
Space junk that landed near Ituna, Sask. earlier this year was collected by SpaceX on Tuesday morning.
Bus passengers frantically texted loved ones as gunman hijacked an Atlanta commuter bus during rush hour
Atlanta police had barely finished briefing the community about a shooting inside a downtown food court Tuesday afternoon when calls began to come in about a bus hijacking.
B.C. deer fatally tramples dog, injures woman while protecting fawn
A dog was killed and a woman injured by a deer in West Kelowna Monday night, prompting a warning from B.C. conservation officers.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Waitlist worry at University of Guelph: What the school has to say about rising enrollment
The University of Guelph is responding to concerns about their residence waitlist and complaints that international students are to blame.
-
Two dogs found abandoned and badly injured in Cambridge
Two dogs are now in the care of a local shelter after they were found severely injured in Cambridge.
-
WRPS investigates alleged Kitchener break-in
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says at around 1:40 p.m. on Friday, they responded to a break-in in progress at an apartment in the area of Field Gate Street and Highland Crescent in Kitchener.
London
-
The Beer Store will be allowed to sell lottery tickets in Ontario under new agreement
As the province plans to introduce alcohol sales to Ontario corner stores this summer, The Beer Store will be allowed to sell lottery tickets and other items under the new agreement.
-
Police now deem man's death in Byron as non-suspicious
London police now say a man's death Tuesday morning in Byron is non-suspicious.
-
GBPH issues warning after spike of overdoses and meth contaminated with opioids
Grey Bruce Public Health (GBPH) is warning drug users after the area saw 15 overdoses during the past 10 days, including one fatality.
Windsor
-
Windsor police team up with family services to reduce intimate partner violence
The Windsor Police Service and Family Services Windsor-Essex are teaming up to reduce incidents of intimate partner violence (IPV).
-
Firefighters put out blaze on Ouellette Avenue
Windsor firefighters responded to a fire on Ouellette Avenue early Wednesday morning.
-
Two downtown Windsor staples to relocate, citing soaring rents
Windsor’s downtown will lose two nightlife staples later this year, as Phog Lounge and Craft Heads Brewing Company both look to relocate.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING One sent to hospital after bear attack at northwestern Ont. provincial park
One person was taken to hospital after a bear attack inside a camp in a remote area of a northwestern Ontario provincial park Wednesday morning.
-
'Nothing a little duct tape won't fix': Bear breaks into northern Ont. woman's car, destroys interior before taking nap
Car break-ins plague Canadians across the country, but instead of worrying about theft, a northern Ontario woman is cleaning up a big mess that she says will not be covered by insurance after a black bear broke into her Honda Civic and took a nap.
-
Ontario homeowner fighting back against alleged paving scam arrested
A group of Mississauga homeowners hired a construction company with a reputable name, only to find out that it wasn’t the company they thought – setting into motion a series of bizarre events that ended with the arrest of a homeowner.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Northern Ont. provincial park closed as police continue manhunt
Ontario Provincial Police say they are not letting up on their search for a northeastern Ontario man who may know something about a recent homicide in the Timmins area and efforts have closed a local provincial park.
-
'We don’t have a favourite': Rival Sturgeon Falls chip stands that serve up friendly competition now both up for sale
Two competing chip stands in Sturgeon Falls located across the street from each other are both up for sale for more than a $1 million each.
-
Sault paramedics rally in front of social services office
Paramedics rallied outside the offices of the District of Sault Ste. Marie Social Services Administration Board as the union that represents them continues to call for a return to the bargaining table to resume contract talks.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING LiveNation to open live music venue at former Chapters building
The National Capital Commission has confirmed it signed an offer to lease the former Chapters building on Rideau Street to LiveNation to create a live music and entertainment venue in the downtown core.
-
Largest battery storage system in Canada coming to eastern Ontario
Electric cars, heat pumps and a growing population are creating an increased need for more electricity, and a battery storage system will help to provide power during those peak periods.
-
'It's an insult': Mayor wants to put an end to Ottawa's nickname 'the town that fun forgot'
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe no longer wants to hear that Ottawa is the "town that fun forgot." The late Macleans Magazine columnist Allan Fotheringham first dubbed Ottawa "the town that fun forgot" in an article in the 1970s.
Toronto
-
Arrest made after boy, 15, stabbed during brawl near Toronto school: police
Police say a young person has been arrested in connection with a large brawl near a school in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood that left a teenage boy with stab wounds on Tuesday.
-
Toronto police charge suspect in alleged child luring
A suspect is facing sexual assault charges in connection with an alleged child luring and Toronto police say they are concerned there could be further victims.
-
The Beer Store will be allowed to sell lottery tickets in Ontario under new agreement
As the province plans to introduce alcohol sales to Ontario corner stores this summer, The Beer Store will be allowed to sell lottery tickets and other items under the new agreement.
Montreal
-
Quebec Premier Legault is pushing for more provincial powers amid sagging polls
Quebec's premier says he wants to find new powers to boost his province's autonomy within Canada, but experts are keeping their expectations in check.
-
Coroner recommends more resources for domestic violence victims after 2019 Montreal murder-suicide
On Tuesday, the Coroner's Office released Coroner Andrée Kronström's inquest report into the deaths of Dahia Khellaf, 42, and Adam, Aksil and Nabil Yssaad, which occurred in December 2019 in the Pointe-aux-Trembles borough of Montreal.
-
'Just tell me this is a dead end': N.Y. woman frustrated by investigation after car stolen at Montreal airport
A New York woman is questioning if she'll ever fly out of Montreal again after her car was stolen from the airport parking lot and she says police aren't doing much to help her find it.
Atlantic
-
N.B. RCMP member charged with trying to meet minor for sexual offences: police
A New Brunswick RCMP member has been charged after allegedly making an arrangement for the purpose of “facilitating sexual offences” with a person whom he believed to be under 16-years-old.
-
N.S. housing complex receives second round of eviction notices
Tenants from a housing complex in Dartmouth, N.S., have received an eviction notice saying a few of the buildings will be demolished as part of the second phase of redevelopment in the area.
-
Wreck of Ernest Shackleton's last ship, Quest, found in the depths off Labrador
A crew led by the Royal Canadian Geographical Society has found the long-sought wreck of the Quest, the final expedition ship that belonged to famed Irish explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton.
Winnipeg
-
Missing woman’s remains possibly found: RCMP
Mounties say they may have recovered the remains of Brittany Storey.
-
Manitoba government moving forward with landfill search for remains of two Indigenous women
The search of Prairie Green landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women who were killed by an admitted serial killer is another step closer Tuesday as the Manitoba government has approved an alteration to the Environment Act licence.
-
Horses removed from Manitoba rescue by province
A horse rescue and sanctuary in Manitoba is having its horses removed according to the province.
Calgary
-
Calgary warns of fake parking ticket scam: 'Destroy it'
The Calgary Parking Authority says it has seen the rise of a scam where fraudsters are slapping fake parking tickets on vehicles around the city.
-
Average wildfire danger in Calgary Forest Area now high, officials say
The risk of a wildfire in the Calgary Forest Area is now high, with some areas at very high or extreme risk of fire, officials say.
-
Deals and discounts to save you money at the 2024 Calgary Stampede
If you're hoping to head the Calgary Stampede but want to do it in the most economical way possible, there are plenty of ways to stay penny-wise during your visit.
Edmonton
-
Boy reports finding human remains, refuses to say where
Strathcona County and Edmonton police are trying to identify a boy who reported finding human remains last week.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Cloudy, cool and windy. Sun returns Thursday
Back to some cooler temperatures for the Edmonton area today.
-
4 accused of in Camrose theft case involving millions in farming, construction equipment
Four people have been charged in connection with a theft case totalling about $3.1 million in the Camrose area, police announced Tuesday.
Regina
-
SpaceX retrieves space junk from farms near Ituna, Sask.
Space junk that landed near Ituna, Sask. earlier this year was collected by SpaceX on Tuesday morning.
-
Summer forecast for prairies includes warmer than usual conditions: Environment Canada
Saskatchewan and the other prairie provinces will see warmer than usual conditions over the summer months, according to a seasonal outlook by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
-
'Forced to always be happy': Court hears private Sask. school paddled students for showing negative emotions
More former students of a private Christian school in Saskatoon testified about corporal punishment they received at the hands of the school’s director on Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
'Forced to always be happy': Court hears private Sask. school paddled students for showing negative emotions
More former students of a private Christian school in Saskatoon testified about corporal punishment they received at the hands of the school’s director on Tuesday.
-
'Very nice distraction': Canada's smallest Oilers fan inspires hope in Saskatchewan
As the Stanley Cup final heads into Game 3 on Thursday, there’s one Oilers fan here in Saskatchewan who is most likely the smallest, and sickest — but he’s sending positive winning vibes.
-
Sask. ambulance service asks 'cellphone savers' to curb drive-by calls
Medavie Health Services West wants people in Saskatoon to stop and check in on people who they believe may need medical help before calling 911.
Vancouver
-
'Significant delays' expected at George Massey Tunnel northbound due to crash: police
Drivers hoping to take the George Massey Tunnel into Richmond were advised to plan a different route Wednesday morning as a crash was expected to cause major delays.
-
B.C. government to give wildfire update and summer outlook
B.C. officials are expected to address this year's wildfire season and its outlook for the summer.
-
Apartment fire in downtown Vancouver displaces residents
Several people were displaced from their homes Tuesday night after a fire sparked in a downtown Vancouver apartment building.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. government to give wildfire update and summer outlook
B.C. officials are expected to address this year's wildfire season and its outlook for the summer.
-
B.C. has jurisdiction in intimate image case even though video was made out of province: tribunal
A man was able to seek recourse under B.C.'s Intimate Images Protection Act even though the video shared without his consent was filmed in and posted online from a different province.
-
Vancouver Island group release playbook of proposed solutions to health-care crisis
It’s called the Community Healthcare System Support Playbook and it has been two years in the making.