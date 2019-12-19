BARRIE -- The weather created chaos for commuters, with dozens of crashes keeping emergency services busy on Thursday.

There are no reports of any serious injuries, but police say roughly 50 vehicles and six transport trucks were involved in collisions, forcing the closure of the northbound lanes along Highway 400 from Highway 88 to Innisfil Beach Road shortly after the lunch hour.

One tow truck driver telling me he’s never seen anything like this, dozens of vehicles being towed away. Another says he expects something like this every winter. pic.twitter.com/hEdyauHX6s — Aileen Doyle (@aileendoyleCTV) December 19, 2019

"Conditions are not great there," said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt speaking about the multiple collisions. "It's going to be a busy day. Looks like winter is certainly arriving right now."

Damaged vehicles by the dozens were towed into the Georgian Downs and Tanger Outlet Mall parking lots in Innisfil.

At Georgian Downs where cars from the highway 400 crash are being towed. Everywhere you look: tow trucks and dented or smashed vehicles. @CTVBarrieNews pic.twitter.com/NoVE7PsgZa — Aileen Doyle (@aileendoyleCTV) December 19, 2019

Police advise to slow down and drive according to the weather conditions. "See snow, go slow."