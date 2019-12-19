Roughly 50 vehicles involved in collisions on Hwy 400 south of Barrie
Multiple vehicle collisions on Hwy 400 between Hwy 88 and Innisfil Beach Road on Thurs., Dec. 19, 2019. (Photo cred: @sonnysubra/Twitter)
BARRIE -- The weather created chaos for commuters, with dozens of crashes keeping emergency services busy on Thursday.
There are no reports of any serious injuries, but police say roughly 50 vehicles and six transport trucks were involved in collisions, forcing the closure of the northbound lanes along Highway 400 from Highway 88 to Innisfil Beach Road shortly after the lunch hour.
"Conditions are not great there," said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt speaking about the multiple collisions. "It's going to be a busy day. Looks like winter is certainly arriving right now."
Damaged vehicles by the dozens were towed into the Georgian Downs and Tanger Outlet Mall parking lots in Innisfil.
Police advise to slow down and drive according to the weather conditions. "See snow, go slow."