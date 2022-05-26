Rotary Retro Fun Run a hit
Sweatbands and spandex pants were all the rage along Barrie's waterfront during the 35th annual Barrie Rotary Fun Run Wednesday.
Hundreds of people dressed in their favourite decades' fashion, ran, jogged or walked around Barrie's lakeshore listening to hits from the '50s to the '90s played along the route.
Participants finished the five or 10-kilometre run with an '80s party after the race and were awarded prizes for best costumes, top race finishers and best fundraisers.
All proceeds raised go towards helping local charities.
