Rotary Club of Barrie contest calls for most spooktacular display
The Rotary Club of Barrie is looking for the most "spooktacular" house, front door or pumpkin.
The club's second annual Best Halloween Spirit contest is calling on those with a love of the spooky season to submit their photos by Oct. 30.
Judging will take place on Halloween and the winners will be notified right away.
Entry fees ranging from $10 to $25 are required to enter the contest.
A gift card for Bradford Greenhouses, a Napoleon BBQ and a Napoleon Fireplace are up for grabs.
For those seeking something in-person, the Rotary Club will also be hosting an event at Meridian Place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. In partnership with the Downtown Barrie Business Association (BIA), families can enjoy pumpkin carving, pizza-making contests and prizes will be awarded for the best children's costume.
