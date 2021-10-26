Rotary Club of Barrie contest calls for most spooktacular display

BARRIE, ONT. -

The Rotary Club of Barrie is looking for the most "spooktacular" house, front door or pumpkin.

The club's second annual Best Halloween Spirit contest is calling on those with a love of the spooky season to submit their photos by Oct. 30.

Judging will take place on Halloween and the winners will be notified right away.

Entry fees ranging from $10 to $25 are required to enter the contest.

A gift card for Bradford Greenhouses, a Napoleon BBQ and a Napoleon Fireplace are up for grabs.

For those seeking something in-person, the Rotary Club will also be hosting an event at Meridian Place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. In partnership with the Downtown Barrie Business Association (BIA), families can enjoy pumpkin carving, pizza-making contests and prizes will be awarded for the best children's costume.

Visit the Rotary Club's website if you want to know more.