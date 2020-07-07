BARRIE, ONT. -- A $100,000 lottery win for a Rosemont man has left him racking his mind trying to figure out just what to do with his windfall.

Greg Woolner of Rosemont matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order in the April 11 6/49 draw.

The 45-year-old father of two found out he had won when he checked his ticket in his kitchen on the OLG app.

"The words Big Winner appeared, and I couldn't believe it," he said when he collected his cheque at the Toronto OLG Prize Centre.

The automotive team lead said he's trying to decide between purchasing a classic car and saving to retire early.

"I have some thinking to do and some decisions to make," he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Canadian Tire Gas Bar on Yonge Street in Alliston.

The OLG Prize Centre is making in-person prize claims for winning ticket holders of $50,000 or more by appointment only.