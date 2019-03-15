

CTV Barrie





Heavy snow is believed to be the cause for a partial building collapse on Main Street in Huntsville on Thursday night.

The main building houses Gus and Gigi’s Pet Store with an extension in the back where the roof gave way.

Windows smashed as the walls caved in on the extension. Police tape surrounds the area on Friday.

Reports are that one person was inside at the time and had to be pulled out through a window.

There were no injuries.

The town is investigating the exact cause.

The main building did not sustain any damage.