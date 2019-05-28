

Two Parry Sound residents are out thousands of dollars after falling for online romance scams, police say.

According to officers, the victims were lead on a romantic journey as the scammer(s) work to build trust online, eventually asking for money to cover flights to meet, pay hospital bills, or to get out of prison.

Police say fraudsters will use many excuses to get a victim to send money before ever meeting in person.

Police say the two Parry Sound victims sent over $100,000 to cover such costs.

The OPP says if you or someone you know has been a victim of fraud to contact them directly or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.