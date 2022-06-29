Rollover wreaked havoc on Highway 400 in Oro-Medonte

A rollover in the northbound lanes on Highway 400 in Oro-Medonte caused traffic chaos Wednesday morning.

Police closed a section of the highway between Mt. St. Louis Road and Moonstone Road after the truck overturned around 5 a.m.

Shortly after the rollover, a second collision occurred when a Jeep struck the debris that had spilled across the road from the initial incident.

One person was taken to the hospital to be treated.

The area was closed for several hours for the cleanup and police investigation.

It has since reopened.