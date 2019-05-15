

CTV Barrie





The Rolling Stone’s No Filter tour is back on.

Republic Live announced the Stones would be at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte for the Saturday, June 29 concert.

Bell Media is the official media partner for the event.

The Burl’s Creek show is the only Canadian stop on the North American leg of the No Filter tour.

Burl’s Creek is Canada’s largest outdoor venue, and the concert is expected to draw close to 70,000 people.

Tickets are on sale NOW starting at $179.50 + fees at ticketmaster.ca.

When it was first announced in February, the Burl’s stop was going to be the last on the North American leg of the tour, but now the June 29 show will fall near the start of the tour.

