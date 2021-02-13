BARRIE, ONT. -- The Oscars may not be until April, but there was a flash of Hollywood's biggest night inside a Barrie retirement home Saturday.

Amica Little Lake Senior Living rolled out the red carpet as most of the facility's 140 residents received their second doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Staff, many of whom have also received two shots, made the day special with a photo booth, giant golden novelty syringes, and over-the-top outfits.

Laurie Brewer, Amica's Life Enrichment Coordinator for Assisted Living and Memory Care says the second dose's protection feels especially important with at least 150 cases of the U.K. variant in Simcoe Muskoka.

"It just gives everybody a...sense of well-being, and safety and contentment to know that their parents and loved ones are safe here' Brewer said. "It's just really important to all staff, and families, and residents that we are protecting each other, and we can be safe and keep that COVID-19 at bay."

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Amica Little Lake on Jan. 30. Fewer than five staff members have tested positive. A spokesperson for the home expects the Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit to clear the facility on Sunday.