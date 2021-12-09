Rollercoaster weather moving into Simcoe Muskoka

Rollercoaster weather moves into the region with heavy rain, powerful winds and flurries in the forecast.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Simcoe Muskoka and surrounding areas with rain kicking things off Friday evening.

A "strong cold front" will move into the area by Saturday night.

"Showers at times heavy will continue Saturday before temperatures rapidly fall and light snow develops," the weather agency stated on its website.

Environment Canada said there is the potential for 25 to 45 millimetres of rainfall by Saturday night.

It warns of possible tree damage and local power outages Saturday as strong, gusty winds up to 70km/h develop and pick up force throughout the evening shifting to 90km/h, especially along shorelines.