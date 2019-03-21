

Rock your socks!

Communities around the world are marking World Down Syndrome Day by recognizing and celebrating the lives and contributions of those living with Down syndrome.

Many local schools, including the grade one and two students at Trillium Woods Elementary in Barrie, celebrated the day in a stylish, fun, ‘sole-filled’ way.

Students and staff wore mismatched and unique socks to represent the 21 extra chromosomes that afflict children and adults with Down syndrome.

It is one of the most common congenital anomalies worldwide.

It’s estimated that 45,000 Canadians are living with the disorder that can be associated with intellectual, and, or physical disabilities.