Rock the Dock in Barrie raising money for local charity

One of Barrie's most anticipated summer fundraising events takes place Saturday.

Rock the Dock, with Mayor Jeff Lehman and James L. Vigmond of Oatley Vigmond, supports the Seasons Centre for Grieving Children.

This year's event features Memphis Mud, one of Simcoe County's hottest acts. Tickets were sold in advance at $250 a piece, raising $25,000 for the local charity.

"Oatley Vigmond is committed to helping improve our client's quality of life even after a case has concluded. That's why we give our time and financial resources to help support several local organizations and charities such as Seasons Centre for Grieving Children," Vigmond said.

"We believe it is important to give back and ensure charities like Seasons Centre have the resources and funding to keep doing what they do to help members of our community and be there in times of need for our clients."

Attendees will be served Cajun cuisine. The event takes place at the Vigmond family residence at 2B Penetanguishene Road in Barrie from 5 to 10 p.m.