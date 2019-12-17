BARRIE --

A 55-year-old Wasaga Beach man charged with first-degree murder made a brief appearance in a Barrie courtroom Wednesday morning.

Robert Sampson faces charges related to the death of Tracy Reid last summer in Orillia.

The investigation began in the early morning hours of July 19th, 2019.

Emergency crews were called to the scene for reports of an injured person outside of a residence on Davey Drive in the Silver Swan Complex.

When they arrived, they found an injured woman, and she was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Witnesses at the time say they heard screaming in the middle of the night and told CTV News that Reid's body had visible signs of blunt force trauma.

Detectives were on the scene for days canvassing for witnesses and surveillance video.

For six months, frustration grew in Orillia as police remained tight-lipped on the investigation, only calling Reid's death suspicious.

Late Tuesday night in a release, Orillia OPP announced they had charged 55-year-old Robert Sampson of Wasaga Beach with first-degree murder.

With Files from CTV's Mike Arsalides, Janelle Pearn and Beatrice Vaisman