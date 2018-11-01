

Huntsville OPP is on the hunt for a suspect in connection with a robbery at a business on Highway 60.

Police say a lone man entered the business and handed the owner a bag demanding cash on Monday just after 8:30 p.m.

According to police, the owner complied, and the suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. He was last seen running to the rear of the building.

The K9 unit assisted with the search for the man, but they were unsuccessful. Officers believe he left in a vehicle that may have been on the street behind the business.

The suspect is described as being approximately 5’8” to 5’9” tall with dark eyes. He was wearing a black hoodie, balaclava, black gloves, dark pants, and construction boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.