

CTV Barrie





A robbery suspect was arrested after police received a report of an impaired driver.

Barrie police say a man with his hand in his coat pocket demanded money from the till of a Mac’s Convenience store on Dunlop Street West. This was at around 2:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

A small amount of cash was handed over and the suspect fled the scene.

Police received a report of a possible impaired driver in the area of Mapleview Drive East on Wednesday, at around 1:30 a.m.

Officer found the vehicle parked in a gas station parking lot. Investigators spoke with the driver who they say matched the description of the suspect from the night before.

Police say he was also wearing the same sweater. A passenger in the vehicle, who also matched the same description, identified himself as the driver’s brother.

After investigating further, police say the passenger was responsible for the robbery and had swapped sweaters with his brother.

The 45-year-old Barrie man has since been charged with robbery.

He will appear in court next month.