

CTV Barrie





Provincial Police are searching for two suspects after the Foodland in Wasaga Beach was robbed on February 4th.

Just after 2:30 am Huronia West OPP officers were called to the grocery store on River Road West for reports of a robbery. Officers were told that two men entered the store in disguise and left on foot, with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police brought in the Central Region Emergency Response Team and the Canine Unit but did not find the suspects.

The first suspect is described as a thin Caucasian male in his early twenties, wearing a black hooded winter jacket, dark pants and black shoes with white soles.

The second suspect is described as a thin dark-skinned man in his late teens or early twenties, wearing a dark coloured hoodie sweatshirt (possible grey or army green), and lighter coloured shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Provincial Police.