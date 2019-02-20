

CTV Barrie





Multi-Grammy award winning artist Rob Thomas is scheduled to perform at Casino Rama this summer.

Thomas will bring his Chip Tooth tour to the casino July 20.

He will promote the release of his 4th solo album Chip Tooth Smile.

Thomas first came on the scene as a frontman for Matchbox 20.

Advance tickets go on sale February 28 with tickets opening to the general public on March 1.