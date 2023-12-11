Roads still closed in Barrie's south end due to heavy police presence

A large police presence shut down many key thoroughfares in Barrie Monday evening.

As of Tuesday morning, Barrie Police Services communications manager Peter Leon said the roads remain closed as the situation is "on-going".

Police closed Mapleview Drive and Yonge Street around 7 p.m. Monday.

Police say they are dealing with an isolated incident.

Many road closures and detours have been implemented as police say the area is safely contained.

More details will be released as they become available.