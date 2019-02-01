Featured
Roads in better shape after a white-knuckle commute yesterday
Reduced visibility caused treacherous driving across Grey County on Thurs., Jan. 31, 2019 (CTV News/Roger Klein)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, February 1, 2019 12:00PM EST
What a difference a day can make.
Commuters woke up on Friday to a much different drive than most experienced on Thursday.
In Grey County, after several road closures, the County advised this morning that all maintained roads are open.
Yesterday, there were numerous multi-vehicle collisions as white-outs, blowing snow and snow squalls caused zero visibility in various areas.
Drivers were stranded in parts of Grey County as several vehicles ended up in ditches.
Along Highway 11 police responded to collision after collision as road conditions deteriorated.
Police caution to always drive according to the weather conditions and also added these tips:
- Slow down and stay alert
- Keep full headlight systems on every day throughout the winter months
- Clear all ice and snow from your vehicle
- Leave extra space between vehicles
- Top up washer fluid
Motorists can visit the Ministry of Transportation website for up-to-date road closures and traffic reports.