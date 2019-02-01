

What a difference a day can make.

Commuters woke up on Friday to a much different drive than most experienced on Thursday.

In Grey County, after several road closures, the County advised this morning that all maintained roads are open.

Yesterday, there were numerous multi-vehicle collisions as white-outs, blowing snow and snow squalls caused zero visibility in various areas.

Drivers were stranded in parts of Grey County as several vehicles ended up in ditches.

Along Highway 11 police responded to collision after collision as road conditions deteriorated.

Police caution to always drive according to the weather conditions and also added these tips:

Slow down and stay alert

Keep full headlight systems on every day throughout the winter months

Clear all ice and snow from your vehicle

Leave extra space between vehicles

Top up washer fluid

Motorists can visit the Ministry of Transportation website for up-to-date road closures and traffic reports.