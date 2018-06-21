

More than 15 kilometres of road is being reconstructed and repaved this summer in Barrie.

The city is spending just over $20 million on road repairs this summer. Officials admit it may slow drivers down, but the end result should make for a smooth ride.

One of the big projects happening this year is on Tiffin Street at Dunlop Street.

“That is mainly just the intersection there. We're widening to four lanes; two lanes in each direction to align with work that the county has done recently,” says Stew Patterson, Barrie’s construction manager.

Mapleview Drive West is the focus of an $8.1-million project that will see continued construction of a new watermain and sewer system.

On the other end of Mapleview Drive, the city is widening the road to five lanes, adding on new storm sewers, watermains, and multi-use trails.

The work is being done between Country Lane and Yonge Street, and costs $6.8 million

Morrow Road, which was once named one of the worst roads in Ontario, is being reconstructed. An estimated $3.8 million in work is being done between Fraser Court and Patterson Road.

Another $1.5 million is being spent on road reconstruction on Henry Street between Frances Street and Eccles Street North.

For a full list of construction project, you can visit the City of Barrie website.