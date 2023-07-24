Road work along busy street in Barrie's northeast end nears completion

There is light at the end of the tunnel for motorists navigating along a busy road in the northeast end of Barrie, with construction nearly completed along Georgian Drive.

The work is part of the 9.2 kilometres of roadway being resurfaced by the City this year.

The project features the replacement of asphalt to a depth of 90 millimetres along the busy street while fixing cracks in the road's base, which is part of a $128 million investment by the City that aims to spend money now to prevent more expensive problems long term.

"What this does is it helps protect the road base, the gravel underneath the road, from water getting in, from silts and clays getting in causing potholes, sinkholes and premature cracking," said James Black, Barrie's manager of linear infrastructure projects.

While most of the work has been completed within Barrie's quiet zone bylaw restrictions, the City has collaborated with Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) to plan for the two days of surface course asphalt to be completed overnight to help with traffic and emergency response time.

"We try to keep the work during the day. We are in a quiet zone in accordance with the City's bylaw. Between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. is when we're trying to work to respect the hospital and the people in there," said Black.

"Anyone coming for an appointment at RVH should give themselves an extra 30 minutes to get through Georgian Drive, park and get to where they need to go. The City has ensured us all emergency vehicles will be given immediate access to the health centre," said an RVH spokesperson.

As for the congestion on a main artery for emergency vehicles accessing the hospital, the construction workers are on high alert to limit delays.

"Once the contractor's traffic control person hears sirens, they will make every effort to ensure the emergency services vehicles pass through the site as quickly as possible," explained Black.

For a road to qualify for a pavement renewal, conditions are scored out of 100 by a consultant and then combined with factors like traffic volume and infrastructure below the surface.

"That gets reviewed and gets measured against the existing traffic counts on the road as well as the classification of the road," said Black.

While traffic has been cut down to one lane in each direction for this road maintenance, construction is expected to wrap up in early August.