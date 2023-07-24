Road work along busy street in Barrie's northeast end nears completion

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Car crashes inside Ontario elementary school

New video has surfaced showing the extensive damage caused by a vehicle that crashed through a brick wall at an elementary school in Ontario on Monday morning and ended up inside the building’s library.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver