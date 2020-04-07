BARRIE -- A Bracebridge woman accused of road rage has been charged.

Provincial police say the 27-year-old woman was reportedly driving erratically on North Kashe Lake Road and sped by the victim's vehicle, turned around and brandished an edged weapon from inside her car.

Officers say they found the accused driver at a rest stop in Gravenhurst.

She is charged with uttering threats and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

She is scheduled to answer to the charges in a Bracebridge court in June.