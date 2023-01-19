Road rage incident leads to charges for Owen Sound man: OPP

An Owen Sound man faces charges after a road rage incident in the Township of Chatsworth.

Provincial Police responded to a report of an assault on the Grey-Bruce Line Thursday afternoon.

The incident, which police determined to be a road rage incident, resulted in one of the involved drivers assaulting the other.

The accused driver, a 38-year-old Owen Sound man, was arrested and charged with assault and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

According to the police, the accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

The OPP says no further information is available "as this is an ongoing investigation before the courts."