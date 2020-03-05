BARRIE -- A near-crash in Georgian Bluffs earlier this week escalated to a road rage incident, police say.

One man has been arrested following the incident that officers allege involved a weapon.

Provincial police say two drivers nearly collided at an intersection north of Kemble Rock Road on Monday afternoon.

According to officers, the vehicles met up again when one of the drivers blocked the road to stop the other motorist. They say he got out of his vehicle, wielding a machete and making threats.

Police say the second driver left the scene before anything could happen.

The accused, a 33-year-old Georgian Bluffs man, faces multiple charges, including driving under suspension and failing to comply with a release order.

He was remanded into custody following a bail hearing.