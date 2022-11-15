Road rage incident in Bradford results in assault charges

Officers arrested a Toronto man in Bradford West Gwillimbury following a road rage incident near Highway 400 late last week.

South Simcoe police say it happened late Thursday afternoon on County Road 88 when one driver accused another of cutting him off.

Police say both vehicles pulled over, and the accused assaulted the victim as he approached his car.

The victim, a man from Guelph, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

A 61-year-old from Toronto is charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

He has since been released with a future court date.