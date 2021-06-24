BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police say a case of road rage caused a two-vehicle collision in Caledon.

Police say the crash happened on Beech Grove Side Road Tuesday afternoon.

A 21-year-old Caledon man is charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle and is scheduled to appear in an Orangeville court in September.

Police say road rage classifies as any of the following driving behaviours:

  • Tailgating or following a vehicle at an unsafe distance
  • Yelling or cursing at other drivers
  • Cutting off another driver intentionally
  • Blocking entry to another vehicle
  • Speeding
  • Weaving through traffic
  • Honking angrily
  • Making obscene gestures to other drivers
  • Intentionally hitting another car
  • Getting out of a vehicle and confronting another driver
  • Physically assaulting another

In a release, Caledon OPP stated, "road rage is a serious and dangerous action that puts others at risk."