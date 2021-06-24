BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police say a case of road rage caused a two-vehicle collision in Caledon.

Police say the crash happened on Beech Grove Side Road Tuesday afternoon.

A 21-year-old Caledon man is charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle and is scheduled to appear in an Orangeville court in September.

Police say road rage classifies as any of the following driving behaviours:

Tailgating or following a vehicle at an unsafe distance

Yelling or cursing at other drivers

Cutting off another driver intentionally

Blocking entry to another vehicle

Speeding

Weaving through traffic

Honking angrily

Making obscene gestures to other drivers

Intentionally hitting another car

Getting out of a vehicle and confronting another driver

Physically assaulting another

In a release, Caledon OPP stated, "road rage is a serious and dangerous action that puts others at risk."