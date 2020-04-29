BARRIE -- Residents in Barrie's south end will have to be patient as the city announced construction and road closures in the area would last longer than initially scheduled.

The city says infrastructure work on Mapleview Drive East from Yonge Street to Royal Jubliee Drive was expected to be done by May 15, but the temporary closure will last another month.

The city blames the delay on the cold temperatures, which froze the ground, creating slow-going work on the extensive dewatering process.

The city also cites COVID-19 as a factor, saying physical distancing among road crews caused some delays.

The city is installing a large water main, sanitary sewer and road crossings in preparation for new development, including the new south Barrie high school.

Barrie Transit stops 515, 522 and 596 will remain out of service during the road closure.