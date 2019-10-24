

Motorists in Barrie's south end have been dealing with five months of detours and bumper to bumper traffic as road construction causes chaos - and it's not over yet.

The work being done along Fairview and Big Bay Point roads has fallen at least three weeks behind schedule.

The city says the delay is a combination of weather and unforeseen circumstances.

Construction crews have had to build new water mains and sanitary sewers as they work towards raising Fairview Road and Big Bay Point by 11 metres but ran into problems moving utilities while trying to expand that stretch of roadway.

Once complete, the road will be widened to five lanes, two in each direction plus a centre turning lane.

The construction is related to building the bridge that will travel over Highway 400, a plan that has been in the works for the city for the last two years.

The $46 million project is expected to relieve congestion on both Mapleview Drive and Essa Road.

City officials say they are on track to complete the Harvie overpass by 2020.