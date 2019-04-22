

CTV Barrie





Construction on Duckworth Street in Barrie was scheduled to begin on Monday, but workers at the site say the city failed to turn off the water, causing a delay.

The construction vehicles were at a standstill while contractors waited to find out what to do next.

Construction will close Duckworth Street between Melrose to St. Vincent.

Crews plan to install water mains, storm and sanitary sewers, along with new curbs, sidewalks and paving.

The work is expected to be complete by July.