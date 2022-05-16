Road construction begins in Barrie's south end

A well-trafficked route will be closed in south end Barrie as of Monday.

Huronia Road between Big Bay Point and Ellis Drive will be closed for two weeks as construction crews continue their work.

The existing road is currently being widened from two lanes to five to reduce congestion in that area.

The road will be open to local traffic, but there will be no through access to Big Bay Point Road.

The City of Barrie said the road will be closed from May 16 to May 30 to finish completing work on the south side of Big Bay Point Road, with work on the north side expected to begin in June.