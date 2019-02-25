

CTV Barrie





Road closures came just as fast as the storm that swept through the region, leaving many drivers making alternate plans.

Kim McKenzie was trying to get to Walkerton but got stuck in Singhampton overnight when visibility dropped to zero.

“Oh pretty blustery, we couldn’t see,” said McKenzie. “There was a few times we were stopped on our way here from Barrie.”

McKenzie wasn't alone.

Numerous drivers struggled to get home from ski country on Monday, with road closures blocking their way in almost every direction.

“We just came from Collingwood,” said Peter Logan, “we probably should have just stayed in Collingwood for the night.”

The community hall in Singhampton opened as a refuge, and a local restaurant donated food while the community pitched in to help.

Snowplows worked continuously to keep some local roads open, but high winds caused whiteouts for long stretches and deep drifts.

“Local airport road was blustery,” said Ron Hudes, “So I took Highway 91 across, and it was blustery here, and it was so bad I had to pull over.”

Provincial Police urged people to avoid travelling until the storm is over.

“Two collisions reported to us far, “said Constable Martin Hackey, “a couple of vehicles in the ditch thankfully no injuries whatsoever at this point it's continuing the weather is not cooperating.”