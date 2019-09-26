Driving in the south end of Barrie over the past few months comes with its share of headaches, stop-and-go traffic and road closures.

The much-needed Harvie Road overpass is one of the main reasons for the chaos. "We're still on track to get the bridge open by the end of 2020," says City of Barrie's Stew Patterson. "We're hoping the foundation's essentially in place this year, and then next year, they would be putting the deck on the bridge over the 400."

Connecting Harvie Road and Big Bay Point Road is expected to relieve congestion, taking some pressure off Mapleview and Essa roads. It's estimated that 20,000 vehicles will use the overpass every day.

Construction along Big Bay Point Road is also underway. Crews are widening the street to two lanes in each direction.

City staff hope to have Big Bay Point Road open by the end of October or early November with crews returning to wrap up both projects after the winter.