Road closures and traffic snarl-ups abound in Barrie

Summer, aka construction season, is upon us.

Below is a list of roads that need full or partial closure in Barrie this week.

As of Monday, the city and its subcontractors will implement daily road closures on Dunlop Street West from Sarjeant Drive to Hart Drive to install a new gas main.

These shutdowns are expected to continue until June 19, and pedestrian walkways will be maintained throughout the project.

Secondly, Cundles Road West side street between Coulter Street and Kozlov Street will have monitored restricted closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning Monday.

This construction is to resurface the road, and motorists are cautioned to expect delays until Friday.

Additionally, a resurfacing project will occur on Miller Drive between Edgehill Drive and Dunlop Street West beginning Monday.

The construction is expected to begin each morning at 7 a.m. and will run until July 5.

Finally, Heritage Park and the Tiffin Boat Launch will be closed to traffic for the 2024 Barrie Air Show.

The closure will be in effect from Saturday at 6 a.m. until Sunday at 7 p.m.

Dunlop Street will also be closed on the weekend as part of Barrie’s Open Air Dunlop event.

Detour routes in effect:

West Bound Dunlop Street: Dunlop Street – Mulcaster Street – Collier Street – Bayfield Street – Ross Street – Maple Ave – Dunlop Street

East Bound Dunlop Street: Dunlop Street – Maple Ave – Ross Street – Bayfield Street – Collier Street – Mulcaster Street – Dunlop Street

East Bound Simcoe Street: Simcoe Street – Bayfield Street – Collier Street – Mulcaster Street – Dunlop Street