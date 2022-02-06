Emergency crews remain on scene of an overnight house fire in Penetanguishene Sunday.

According to provincial police, it happened at a home on Champlain Road. Multiple units responded to the call, including resources from neighbouring fire units in Tiny Township being called in as well.

Road closure by #SGBOPP on Champlain Road @penetanguishene at Beechcroft and Military Road for an ovenite fire at ///

moth.vitamins.averages

OPP hope to reopen the road approx 1:00pm today after scene clean up.^DH pic.twitter.com/xWIyAD6VcN — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) February 6, 2022

Fire officials confirm to CTV News that there were no injuries reported.

Champlain Road has been closed at Beechcroft Road and Military Road as crews continue to clean up the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.