Road closure in Penetanguishene after overnight house fire
Emergency crews on scene of an overnight fire at a home on Champlain Road in Penetanguishene on Sun. Feb. 6, 2022 (Twitter: @OPP_CR)
Emergency crews remain on scene of an overnight house fire in Penetanguishene Sunday.
According to provincial police, it happened at a home on Champlain Road. Multiple units responded to the call, including resources from neighbouring fire units in Tiny Township being called in as well.
Fire officials confirm to CTV News that there were no injuries reported.
Champlain Road has been closed at Beechcroft Road and Military Road as crews continue to clean up the scene.
