Road closure in Alliston for serious multi-vehicle collision
The front end of a vehicle is crumpled metal following a multi-vehicle collision in Alliston on Tues., July 30, 2019. (CTV News/Don Wright)
Published Tuesday, July 30, 2019 12:24PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 30, 2019 1:53PM EDT
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious four-vehicle collision in Alliston.
Police say one man has been airlifted to a trauma centre in Toronto.
OPP says the crash happened on Victoria Street between Tottenham Road and John Avenue around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday..
Police say the area will remain closed for several hours for the investigation.