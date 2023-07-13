Road closed in Shelburne following collision with hydro pole

Hydro crews are working to repair power lines in Shelburne after a single-vehicle collision into a hydro pole.

Provincial police say the single-vehicle crash happened on Dufferin Road 124 Thursday morning.

Police say the driver suffered minor injuries.

There is no word on what caused the collision or if any charges will be laid.

Police closed the area north of Highway 89 to Industrial Road for crews to make the repairs.

It's expected to remain closed for several hours.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.