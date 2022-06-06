Road closed for collision in Springwater Township
Two people are in the hospital following a collision on Horseshoe Valley Road in Springwater Township Monday.
Police say a driver and a passenger in an SUV suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash involving a transport truck.
Provincial police closed a section of the road between Old Second and Highway 400 as emergency vehicles attended the scene.
Police are investigating the cause of the collision.
The reopening time is unknown.
