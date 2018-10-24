

The Canadian Press





WASHINGTON -- The White House is condemning a series of attempted attacks against what reports indicate are prominent critics and rivals of Donald Trump.

CNN says the suspicious package that forced its New York City newsroom to evacuate this morning was addressed to former CIA director John Brennan -- a vociferous critic of the U.S. president.

Brennan made headlines in July after Trump's news conference with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, which he called "nothing short of treasonous" and beyond the threshold of "high crimes and misdemeanours."

CNN, too, is a popular target for the president, who likes to accuse the network -- among other media outlets -- as being a purveyor of what he calls "fake news."

The latest incident comes after the U.S. Secret Service intercepted similar packages addressed to former President Barack Obama's personal residence in Washington, ex-presidential challenger Hillary Clinton in Chappaqua, N.Y. and billionaire Democratic philanthropist George Soros.

Vice-President Mike Pence has tweeted his thanks to law enforcement officials, characterizing the mailings as attempted attacks that he calls cowardly and despicable.