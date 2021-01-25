Advertisement
Rifles, shotgun seized as police execute warrant in Clearview Twp
Published Monday, January 25, 2021 11:30AM EST Last Updated Monday, January 25, 2021 11:43AM EST
Five rifles and a shotgun police say were seized while executing a search warrant at a home in Clearview Township on Sunday. (Courtesy OPP)
BARRIE -- Several rifles and a shotgun were seized as police executed a search warrant at a home in Clearview Township.
Members of the Huronia West and Collingwood Street Crime Units executed the warrant on Charles Street around 5 p.m. on Sunday.
According to police, one man was arrested and is now facing several charges, including possession of proceeds of crime over $5000 as well as drug trafficking charges.
Police say the accused is also wanted on outstanding warrants and has been turned over to the Toronto Police.
RELATED IMAGES