A man who had been snowmobiling on the ice of Little Lake has been charged with impaired driving.

Emergency crews were called to the lake on Friday night for a report of a snowmobile that went through the ice.

The rider made it back to shore and was checked out by paramedics. According to the OPP, the man had a mechanical issue while riding his snowmobile. The sled never broke through the ice.

However, the OPP says the rider had been drinking. The 32-year-old Penetanguishene man was charged with impaired driving.

The man will appear in court later this month.